Man in wheelchair dead following crash involving pickup truck

Officials say a man is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck Friday evening.

The incident, according to Phoenix Police officials, happened at around 6:04 p.m. in the area of 3rd Street and Bell Road. They say a man was crossing Bell Road mid-block in his wheelchair when he was hit by a pickup truck.

Phoenix Fire officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. FOX 10 has learned that the man has since died from his injuries.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck involved, identified as an adult female, remained on scene and did not appear to be impaired.

An investigation is underway.