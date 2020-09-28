Man killed after being hit near Missouri and 51st avenues in Glendale

article

A man died after being struck by a driver in Glendale the night of Monday, Sept. 28, says the police department.

The fatal crash happened near Missouri and 51st avenues around 6:40 p.m. It's not known what led up to the crash.

The victim is an unidentified man.

It's not known if there are any drivers being sought in connection to the crash and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

North and southbound lanes in the area are closed as the scene is investigated.