Man killed in Queen Creek crash, woman and kids involved in the crash

A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Queen Creek, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to a two-car crash at Ironwood and Pima roads. There they found a deceased man inside a car who hasn't been identified.

In the second car, a woman and two kids were inside with minor injuries.

Traffic detectives will investigate if speed and impairment are factors in the collision.