Man killed in possible Scottsdale road rage shooting, PD says

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The Brief A man died following a shooting Tuesday afternoon near 87th Street and Cactus Road in Scottsdale. Police took a suspect into custody at the scene and stated the gunfire may have stemmed from road rage. Authorities described the shooting as an isolated incident with no threat to the community, and the victim has not been identified.



Scottsdale Police arrested a suspect after gunfire left a man dead on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Nov. 3 shooting happened near 87th Street and Cactus Road at around 2:20 p.m.

"Initial reports indicate the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident," Scottsdale Police said.

What they're saying:

"When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical assistance until fire personnel arrived. The man was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died from his injuries," police said.

Investigators say this appears to have been an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim's family and loved ones during this difficult time," police said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Scottsdale Police say a man was killed Tuesday in a possible road rage shooting near 87th Street and Cactus Road on Nov. 3, 2026.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the suspect or the victim. The exact motive in the shooting wasn't detailed.

What's next:

The investigation into what happened continues.

Map of the area where the shooting happened