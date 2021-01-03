Man missing from Maricopa County care facility near Olive and 183rd avenues

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing Maricopa County man who was discovered missing from a care facility on Jan. 3.

Ian Lawrence Paul was last seen at the facility a day earlier near Olive and 183rd avenues but was discovered missing Sunday by staff at the care facility where he is treated for autism and severe anxiety.

He was last seen wearing a plain white T-shirt, a tan button-up shirt and khaki shorts.

"It is believed Ian will be traveling on foot and has no family or friends in the immediate area," the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-8477.