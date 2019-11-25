Man sentenced to 30 years for murder of ex-wife; stashed her body in garage: DA

article

A League City man who confessed to killing his ex-wife and stashing her body in the garage was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

On Monday, Shaun Phillip Hardy of League City entered a plea of guilty to the charges of murder and tampering with a corpse related to the death of his ex-wife, Anne-Christine Johnson. Hardy was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder and 20 years in prison for tampering with a corpse.

Hardy was arrested on Dec. 30, 2016 after League City police found the body of Anne-Christine Johnson, Hardy’s ex-wife, wrapped in dark plastic and duct tape, with scented candles arranged around it in his garage.

Anne-Christine’s father reported her missing at the League City Police Department on December 12, 2016. Initially, Hardy told investigators that Anne-Christine had been picked up from his house by someone driving a white sedan. Approximately three weeks later, League City Police Department executed a search warrant on Hardy’s residence to obtain his cell phone.

During the execution of that warrant, Anne-Christine’s body was found wrapped in trash bags inside Hardy’s garage. Anne-Christine had a single stab wound to the chest that punctured her heart. Hardy gave voluntary statements to police with varying descriptions of how she died.

On the day of the plea, Anne-Christine’s mother, father, and sister gave victim impact statements detailing how the loss of Anne-Christine has affected them and their family. Hardy will be eligible for parole on the murder charge after he has served half of the sentence. He will be eligible for parole on the tampering charge after he has served a quarter of the sentence.