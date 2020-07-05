Man seriously injured in Maricopa County deputy-involved shooting

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck in a deputy-involved shooting in Mesa Sunday night, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 6 p.m., the incident unfolded near 56th and Dodge streets in Mesa. A man was taken to the hospital, seriously injured.

No Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were injured in the incident.

No further information is available and this story will be updated when the sheriff's office shares more details.