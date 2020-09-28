Man shot and killed in Glendale near 56th and Grand Avenues identified

article

A man was found shot and soon after died in Glendale the night of Monday, Sept. 28, the police department said. On Wednesday, he was identified as Coylee Willis, 31.

The shooting happened near 56th and Grand Avenues around 7:40 p.m. in an apartment complex's parking lot, police say.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene after crews attempted to save his life.

As of Sept. 30, the suspect hasn't been found. He's described as a Black male with a tall and slender build, wearing a black beanie and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the shooting and/or the suspect can call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO.

Any tips that help identify the suspect can be completely anonymous by using Silent Witness and are eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward.