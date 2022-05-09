Expand / Collapse search
Man shot by Mesa Police officer in altercation near US 60 and Gilbert Road, department says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:08PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigating officer-involved shooting near US 60 in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says a man who was threatening to kill people at a business near US 60 and Gilbert Road was shot by an officer on the night of May 9.

When officers responded to the report near the Gilbert Road off-ramp, they found the possible suspect based on the 911 caller's description. Police say when the officer tried contacting the man, an unknown altercation occurred, which resulted in the man being shot.

The man was taken to the hospital and his condition isn't known.

North and southbound Gilbert Road is closed in the area, including the off-ramp at the US 60.

No further information is available and police say the investigation is ongoing.

