Man shot, killed in Peoria near Northern and 87th avenues

article

A man who was shot dead was found in the street by Peoria Police on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 3.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to the area of Northern and 87th avenues for reports of a shooting. There they found the unidentified victim who was declared dead at the scene.

Several people were detained in connection to the shooting and police say the shooting appears to be isolated between people who know each other.

There will be traffic restrictions in the area as police investigate the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Peoria PD at 623-773-7045.