Man shot to death trying to help niece who was being sexually assaulted in Burnside

A man was shot and killed Thursday after rushing to help his niece who was being sexually assaulted inside a home in Burnside, according to Chicago police.

About 9 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a bedroom after a male got inside through a window in the 500 block of East 89th Place, Chicago police said.

The girl’s 66-year-old uncle rushed to help after he heard her screaming, and the attacker opened fire, striking him in the head and back, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

The girl was taken to Trinity Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said they have a possible offender in custody.

Advertisement

Area South detectives are investigating.