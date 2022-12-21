Man, suspect dead following shooting at west Phoenix business: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting that left two people, including the suspect, dead.
According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male worker of a business was shot, and that the adult male suspect left before police officers arrived.
"Officers were later informed by witnesses that the suspect walked a short distance away and then turned the gun on himself," read a portion of the statement.
The employee, according to police, was declared dead at the scene, while the suspect was declared dead at a hospital.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat.
CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.