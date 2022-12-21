Man, suspect dead following shooting at west Phoenix business: PD

Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting that left two people, including the suspect, dead.

According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male worker of a business was shot, and that the adult male suspect left before police officers arrived.

"Officers were later informed by witnesses that the suspect walked a short distance away and then turned the gun on himself," read a portion of the statement.

The employee, according to police, was declared dead at the scene, while the suspect was declared dead at a hospital.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .