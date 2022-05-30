Man taken to the hospital following road rage shooting in Phoenix, police say

article

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a road rage shooting that left one person injured on May 30.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of 48th Street and McDowell. According to a brief statement released by police, the victim and another man was had a verbal argument while they were driving separate vehicles.

"The suspect pulls out a firearm and shoots the victim. Both males drive away from the scene and the victim calls 911 from a separate location," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police.

The victim, according to investigators, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

"The victim has provided limited information," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

