Man, woman found dead at home near Kingman; double homicide investigation underway

Authorities in Mohave County are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead near Kingman.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded on June 28 to a home east of Kingman for reports of two dead people.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that the two deceased subjects, one male and one female, were victims of a double homicide," the sheriff's office said.

The victim's identities were not released.

Investigators say an unknown person was seen on surveillance video at the home at the time of the double homicide.

The person is described as a 20-to-30-year-old light-skinned man with glasses, who is 5'6" to 6'0" tall, with dark hair, and 150-170 pounds.

"At this time, the subject is wanted in reference to questioning in this case," the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-024010.

