Mandatory evacuations issued after 'Mann Fire' ignites in Norco

Mandatory evacuation orders were in place after a brush fire, being called the "Mann Fire," broke out in the City of Norco in Riverside County amid strong winds and above average temperatures the morning of Super Tuesday, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported just after 9:50 a.m. at the Santa Ana Riverbottom near California Avenue and Grulla Court. The blaze was initially estimated to be between 10 to 15 acres.

By noon, the fire had grown to 100 acres and was 0 percent contained.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

• Areas north of North Ave from Crestview to California

• North of 8th Street, East of Pedley Ave. and South of Santa Ana Riverbottom.

Advertisement

EVACUATION CENTERS

Two evacuation centers were established for evacuees.

Jurupa Valley High School, 10551 Bellegrave Avenue, Jurupa Valley, CA 91752

Corona High School, 1150 W 10th Street, Corona, CA 92882

EVACUATION CENTER FOR LARGE ANIMALS

George Ingalls Park, 3737 Crestview Drive, Norco, CA 92860

ROAD CLOSURES

• All westbound traffic going to Norco at Arlington Avenue at Fairhaven Drive.

• All eastbound traffic on Arlington Avenue at Crestview Drive coming to Riverside,

It was unknown how long the road closures would be in effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.