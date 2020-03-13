Maricopa Community Colleges to extend spring break by 1 week amidst coronavirus pandemic

article

Officials with Maricopa Community Colleges say spring break for on-campus students will be extended by one week, as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released Friday, officials say students attending in-person classes on any Maricopa Community College District campuses, including those in hybrid classes and scheduled clinicals, should not report to campus or classes between now and March 20. Classes currently being taught, as well as classes scheduled to begin online on March 16 will not be affected.

Officials say students in dual enrollment courses should check with their high schools in regards to attendance requirements.

In addition, MCCCD officials say all student activities and college events will also be postponed during this time.

