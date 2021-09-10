Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel enters treatment for anxiety, alcohol use

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that Allister Adel is seeking treatment for a number of issues related to mental health and the use of alcohol.

"After a very difficult year for me medically, professionally and personally, I have made the decision to seek treatment for anxiety and to address unhealthy coping behaviors including an eating disorder and alcohol use," Adel said in the statement on Sept. 10. "For most, this is a private journey, but as an elected official, I know I am held to a different standard. At this time, I ask for patience as I seek to better myself for my family, my friends and our community."

According to the statement, Adel will be in daily contact with MCAO's leadership team while seeking treatment.

"I sought in-patient services at an in-state facility on Sunday, Aug. 29. One week later, and after several assessments, I moved to [a] different location with the same behavioral health organization and am currently receiving treatment in California," Adel said in a statement on Sept. 14. "The focus shouldn’t be on the timing of the announcement but rather on the fact that there should be no shame in being honest about this issue. For the first week and a half in treatment, my primary focus was just that, my treatment. I was taking guidance from a professional medical team as to when the announcement would be most appropriate based on what is best for me, my family and my recovery. The statement was publicly released on Friday because of rumors regarding my treatment that I didn’t want to become a distraction for my office or that of county government. Out of respect, members of the Board of Supervisors were notified prior to my public statement. As I said on Friday, I have had daily contact with my executive team and the work of the County Attorney’s Office continues."

Adel was appointed as Maricopa County Attorney in October 2019 to fill a vacancy created by the appointment of Bill Montgomery to the Arizona Supreme Court. She was elected to the office in her own right in 2020.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's website, Adel is the first female to serve as Maricopa County Attorney.

This is not the first time Adel has been in the public spotlight due to health concerns. On the night of the 2020 elections, Adel underwent emergency surgery due to brain bleeding after falling and hitting her head at her home. She returned to her home from the hospital a month later.

