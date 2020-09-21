Expand / Collapse search
Maricopa County attorney to announce charging decision in death of Dion Johnson

By FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Updated 28 mins ago
Death of Dion Johnson
Dion Johnson

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel will announce at a news conference on Sept. 21 if she will file criminal charges in connection to the death of Dion Johnson.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper George Cervantes, whose fatal shooting of Dion Johnson near the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard on May 25 inspired marches against police violence in Phoenix, told investigators that a partially handcuffed Johnson had already pulled part of the officer’s body into the car through an open door. He said he feared he would lose control of his gun if Johnson continued to overpower him, so he shot Johnson in the torso, leading to his death.

According to a news release, the news conference will be held at 2 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

