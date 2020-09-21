Maricopa County attorney to announce charging decision in death of Dion Johnson

article

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel will announce at a news conference on Sept. 21 if she will file criminal charges in connection to the death of Dion Johnson.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper George Cervantes, whose fatal shooting of Dion Johnson near the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard on May 25 inspired marches against police violence in Phoenix, told investigators that a partially handcuffed Johnson had already pulled part of the officer’s body into the car through an open door. He said he feared he would lose control of his gun if Johnson continued to overpower him, so he shot Johnson in the torso, leading to his death.

According to a news release, the news conference will be held at 2 p.m.

