Maricopa County election audit hearing to be held Oct. 7 in Washington, D.C.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a hearing Thursday in Washington, D.C. on the election audit in Maricopa County that was commissioned by the Arizona State Senate.

According to a news release, the full committee hearing is being called "to assess the election ‘audit’ in Maricopa County, Arizona, conducted by Cyber Ninjas, Inc., and how this and similar audits undermine public confidence in elections and threaten our democracy."

"The hearing will examine how, despite failing to find any fraud, Cyber Ninjas’ audit has already inflicted grave damage to our democracy," read a portion of the news release. "The audit has threatened the integrity of Arizona’s elections, inspired similar hyper-partisan audits in other states, and been used to justify dangerous state election subversion laws."

The committee also expressed concerns over the hiring of Cyber Ninjas to conduct the audit, saying the firm had no prior federal election audit experience.

MORE: Experts or ‘grifters’? Little-known firm runs Arizona's controversial election audit

"Since then, significant questions have been raised regarding the 'dark money' organizations funding the audit, the impartiality of the company, and the mismanagement and insecure audit practices that have jeopardized the integrity of ballots and voting machines," the news release stated.

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 31: Ballots are pulled aside for a hand audit by Maricopa County Elections Department staff ahead of Tuesdays election on October 31, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Early voting lasted from October 7th through the 30th in Arizona, wh Expand

Last month, a Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County found no proof to support former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers and vice chairman Bill Gates will be among the people testifying at the hearing.

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan was invited to attend the hearing, but he declined to testify.

Two Arizona Republican congressmen are on the committee – Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. local time. It will be streamed on the committee's website and YouTube channel.

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.