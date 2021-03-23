Maricopa County home goes up in flames; 2 seriously hurt

article

The Goodyear Fire Department says a car crashed into a home on Tuesday night and caused a home to go up in flames, sending two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Fire crews with Maricopa County and Goodyear responded to the scene near 91st Avenue and Nahalia Road, located in a rural area west of Maricopa. There, crews found a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

According to officials with the Goodyear Fire Department, the fire started after a vehicle struck the home.

"There are also two trauma patients who are being treated and transported to a local trauma center," read a portion of the statement by the Goodyear Fire Department.

In a separate statement, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they responded to an incident where an altercation occurred between three adults. A suspect, identified as one of the three adults involved in the altercation, was taken into custody.

Officials with MCSO did not otherwise say what caused the altercation, nor did they mention a fire in their statement.