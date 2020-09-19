Maricopa County man takes his own life in holding cell after arrest, deputies say

article

A man suspected of violating a protective order and burglarizing a home took his own life after being arrested and placed in a holding cell by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies on Sept. 18.

At around 1:40 p.m. Friday, 62-year-old Scott McKay was reportedly violating a protective order and breaking into a home. Deputies arrived to the scene and confirmed he didn't have permission to be there.

McKay was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and was placed in a holding cell at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cave Creek substation.

As deputies were processing his paperwork, McKay reportedly took his life by self-hanging, the sheriff's office says.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

"MCSO is currently conducting an administrative investigation and criminal review of the incident with support of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office," the sheriff's office said.

Advertisement

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)