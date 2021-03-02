Maricopa County supervisors hold meeting on matters related to 2020 election

On March 2, members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors held a closed-to-the-public emergency executive session that is linked to whats is happening with the Arizona State Senate and the county regarding the November 2020 election.

County officials say the session comes off the heels of newly-received information from the State Senate concerning compliance with election-related subpoenas. On the same day, the county's Elections Department made a tweet that shows the preparation of 2.1 million ballots to transfer to the State Senate’s custody.

On Feb. 27, a judge ruled that the State Senate could access these ballots and election equipment, in their attempt to try and audit the 2020 election results.

During the November 2020 election, ex-President Donald Trump failed to win Arizona's 11 electoral votes, which were won by President Joe Biden. Two subsequent audits show the county’s equipment had no malicious software or errors.

The Arizona Republican Party Senate Caucus has issued a statement, which reads:

The Senate attorney made it clear that we expected to do the audit at the County, where the first two audits occurred. The other option would be to wait until the Senate can find proper storage for the material. No one can seem to get an answer from the County on why they are moving materials now.

In an e-mail response, Maricopa County officials say the subpoena does not command the audit to be done on county property.