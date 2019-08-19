Maricopa Police: More women claim their lips became infected after injections

On Sunday, FOX 10 reported on the story of several Valley women who had to deal with severe infections after botched lip injections. Now, Maricopa Police officials say several more women have come forward and filed reports since the story aired.

Currently, officials with the Maricopa Police Department say only three police reports have been filed, but on Sunday, FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez interviewed three women and a few more who were too embarrassed to go on camera, so that number can go up.

On Monday, FOX 10 went back to the home where these illegal injections happened, and still, there's no word from the woman. There was no answer at the door where numerous girls say their lips were botched.

The woman, who police have not named due to no contact, allegedly injected several Valley women with an unknown substance. Alexandra Garaventa was one of those women. She spent a week in the hospital.

"She said that she used Probcel, which is a form of hyaluronic acid and it's illegal here," said Garaventa. "My friend works at a dermatology office, and my friend called a derm clinic in Mexico and they said it's not supposed to be put in our face at all, and we need to take it out of our lips."

The women say they rushed to the emergency room due to extensive swelling, cold sores and puss oozing out of their lips after the procedure on August 3.

When FOX 10 first reported on the incidents, the women told us that the woman who did the procedure was highly recommended, and only worked on Saturdays. Often times, she was booked solid. One of the women affected told FOX 10 she went to the woman countless times before, and what happened this time has never happened before.

The woman who did the procedure allegedly told the other woman she was certified to do the procedures. While there are only three reports filed, according to social media and messages FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez has received, that number is more than a dozen.