Mark Cuban to discuss economic impact of COVID-19 in Fox Business virtual town hall

article

Mark Cuban will discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 in a Fox Business virtual town hall on April 23 at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT.

The entrepreneur, billionaire, NBA team owner and reality TV star has never been shy about expressing his views on business and the economy, promising for an insightful discussion about the toll that COVID-19 is taking on the global economy.

Viewers will also have the ability to submit video questions for consideration.

Here’s where you can watch:

-Fox Business Network

-foxbusiness.com

-Some FOX TV Stations’ websites



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Advertisement





