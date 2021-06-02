Expand / Collapse search
3 officers shot while responding to call in Wilmington, Delaware

By Chris O'Connell and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Massive police presence after 3 officers shot in Wilmington, Delaware

Three police officers are in stable condition after being shot in Delaware Wednesday night.

WILMINGTON, Del. - Dozens of police have responded to the scene in Wilmington, Delaware after three officers were shot.

The officers who were responding to a call for service were injured by gunfire on the 2400 block of North Market Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers have been transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

snapshot-12.jpg

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday night.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports police have surrounded an apartment building where a barricaded subject is inside.

Residents are being told to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

