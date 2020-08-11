Mayor of Gilbert resigns immediately without providing a reason

The Mayor of Gilbert announced her immediate resignation on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Jenn Daniels did not provide a reason for why she resigned and says she's "grateful for this remarkable experience," in a tweet.

Earlier in the year, Daniels announced she would not seek re-election.

Daniels served the town of Gilbert for more than 11 years.

Read her letter to constituents here: https://www.gilbertaz.gov/Home/Components/News/News/4210/352