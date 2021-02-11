MCSO: Missing 2-year-old from south Phoenix taken by father

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a young child who was reportedly kidnapped near 71st Avenue and Roeser on Thursday.

Officials say 2-year-old Aurora Pertrin was taken by her father, Tyler Garbett, without permission.

Officials say they were driving with the mother when the mom allowed Garbett to drive the vehicle for a short distance. The family stopped near 71st Avenue and Roeser to check their mail.

Tyler Garbett and Aurora Pertrin

When the mother left the vehicle, Garbett took off with Aurora in the back seat.

The father has a history of drug abuse, officials say.

Aurora was wearing a spaghetti strap pink dress with white polka dots and pink shoes with a unicorn face, while Garbett was last seen wearing a white T-shirt under a tan button-up top and khaki shorts. He is believed to be driving a 2009 Nissan Versa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.