MCSO: 78-year-old woman missing out of Mesa

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 78-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the 8800 block of East Butte Street in Mesa for a welfare check. A woman asked for deputies to check on her mother, Barbara Bonenfant, who has dementia.

She was last heard from around 6:30 a.m. after her husband was taken to the hospital by their caretaker.

Her daughter told deputies Bonenfant appeared very confused and forgetful.

She was not found at her home and her car, a 2014 White Toyota Camry, was gone. It has an Arizona license plate No. CRZ6852.

Bonenfant does not have a cell phone with her, deputies say.

She was not located at any local hospitals.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS(8477).