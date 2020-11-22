MCSO, FBI 'working a fluid investigation' in north Phoenix

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are investigating a shooting that happened at Tatum and Jomax roads.

One unidentified person was found dead near a vehicle.

According to MCSO's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, this was not an officer-involved shooting.

The Fugitive Task Force was also at the scene on Nov. 21 and traffic in the area was restricted between Jomax and Pinnacle Peak roads.

MCSO says they will release more information when the investigation is further along.

