Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 4:45 PM MST, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Gila County

MCSO identifies 2 boaters who fell in Apache Lake during flash flooding on August 22

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 10 mins ago
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Search for boaters on Apache Lake

MCSO officials say the boaters went into Apache Lake following a flash flooding on August 22.

PHOENIX - A search is underway for two people who were last seen at a lake northeast of the Valley over the weekend.

According to a statement released by officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on August 24, the two people, identified as 52-year-old Rick Le Grand and 41-year-old Deanna Peterson, were last seen in the area of Alder Creek, along the north shore of Apache Lake, on August 22.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

At around 9:00 p.m on August 22, officials with MCSO say a flash flood caught two boats on the shoreline, and a scramble took place to get onto watercraft and escape the area. Le Grand and Peterson were on a boat carrying three other people.

Officials with MCSO said the boat Le Grand and Peterson were on experienced mechanical issues, and would not start.

"The other boater maneuvered their boat to try and jumpstart the other boat. Unfortunately, this effort was unsuccessful before the flash flood and debris carried with it, reached the lake. The five people onboard the inoperable board went into the water as the boat capsized," read a portion of the statement.

According to officials, three of the five people who were in the water were rescued, but Le Grand and Peterson were not found. The search area on Monday includes a part of a cove that is now covered by a debris field composed of tree branches and logs that remained from the Bush Fire.

"The layer of debris on the surface of the water is approximately 12” thick," read a portion of the statement.

In addition, divers are dealing with a large search area that has almost zero visibility, according to officials.