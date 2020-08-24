MCSO identifies 2 boaters who fell in Apache Lake during flash flooding on August 22

A search is underway for two people who were last seen at a lake northeast of the Valley over the weekend.

According to a statement released by officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on August 24, the two people, identified as 52-year-old Rick Le Grand and 41-year-old Deanna Peterson, were last seen in the area of Alder Creek, along the north shore of Apache Lake, on August 22.

At around 9:00 p.m on August 22, officials with MCSO say a flash flood caught two boats on the shoreline, and a scramble took place to get onto watercraft and escape the area. Le Grand and Peterson were on a boat carrying three other people.

Officials with MCSO said the boat Le Grand and Peterson were on experienced mechanical issues, and would not start.

"The other boater maneuvered their boat to try and jumpstart the other boat. Unfortunately, this effort was unsuccessful before the flash flood and debris carried with it, reached the lake. The five people onboard the inoperable board went into the water as the boat capsized," read a portion of the statement.

According to officials, three of the five people who were in the water were rescued, but Le Grand and Peterson were not found. The search area on Monday includes a part of a cove that is now covered by a debris field composed of tree branches and logs that remained from the Bush Fire.

"The layer of debris on the surface of the water is approximately 12” thick," read a portion of the statement.

In addition, divers are dealing with a large search area that has almost zero visibility, according to officials.