MCSO: Rescue underway after teen fell into shaft

Officials with MCSO say their deputies are in the New River area after a teen fell into some type of shaft.

The situation is unfolding in the area of Desert Hills and New River Road, and preliminary information says the victim is a 17-year-old who was riding a quad and fell in the shaft.

The extent of injuries the person suffered is not known at this time.

Fire personnel are reportedly responding to the scene.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.