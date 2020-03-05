MCSO: Search underway for missing teen in the West Valley

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help amidst a search for a teen who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement released Thursday night, 14-year-old Adrian Flohr was last seen at around 1:28 p.m., when he was dropped off by a school bus at his home, located in the area of Southern Avenue and Avondale Boulevard. After he was dropped off, Adrian left in an unknown direction.

Adrian, officials say, has a diminished mental state of a 10-year-old. He is very friendly, but can be socially awkward. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts with the letters "DE" printed in white letters, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information should call MCSO at (602) 876-1011.