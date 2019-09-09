MCSO searching for missing Queen Creek teen

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenage girl from Queen Creek.

Macayla Lynn Frost was last seen Saturday, September 7. In a Facebook post, her mom said she had left home at 5:45 p.m. to go to the homecoming dance at Queen Creek High School and that her car was later found at a Walmart around 8:00 p.m. but she was not.

Macayla is a 17-year-old girl with an olive complexion, 5'7" weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and ombre brown and blonde hair. She was last seen in her homecoming dress and has a nose hoop ring and heart tattoo over her heart on her chest.

She was traveling in a 2014 black Ford Mustang with temporary tags.

Deputies believe this could possibly be a runaway situation but are investigating the matter further.

If you have anything information, please contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.