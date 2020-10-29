MCSO to provide updates on investigation over arrest of serial rape suspect

COMING UP AT 3PM: Live online coverage of the news conference.

Officials with MCSO say they will hold a news conference on Oct. 29 to provide updates to the ongoing investigation into a man who was arrested in connection with various sexual assault incidents involving women in the Northwest Phoenix area.

FOX 10 first reported on the arrest of 51-year-old Robert Incorvaia, who reportedly self-identified with the alias "Rob the Rapist," in August 2020. Investigators say an investigation into the alleged rape incidents began in late February 2020, and four victims have come forward.

"The victims range in age and share common factors of unstable housing, mental illness and limited resources," read a portion of a statement released in August.

Investigators accuse Incorvaia of luring the victims by offer of shelter, resources, and the opportunity to shower. Once he lured the victim and brought them to his home, the suspect would physically and sexually assault them.

Elizabeth Venable with the Fund for Empowerment, a group that works on homeless outreach and advocacy, said back in August that unfortunately, the tactic used in the case is seen far too often.

"On the street, it’s very common for women to be sexually assaulted," said Venable. “It’s a choice between housing and possibly 100-degree heat, or food or no food when your food stamps run out."

