Mesa family asking for help after their son's specialized wheelchair was stolen

A Mesa man’s wheelchair is stolen after visiting a friend. Now, the family is asking for the public's help.

Austin Cover is distraught after his mobility was taken away.

"I’m sad," said Cover. "I miss my legs. It’s my pride. It’s my joy."

"It’s heartbreaking to think that such a despicable act could happen to somebody," said Austin's mother, Julieanne Cover. "That is just a vital part of his quality of life that somebody would just take that."

Austin was visiting a friend in an apartment complex in the Superstitions Springs area on Jan. 4 when he realized his specialized wheelchair was stolen.

"His friend lives in the second story, so he has to park his wheelchair outside without being able to take it inside, and so he came out to leave his friend's house, and noticed that it was gone," said Julieanne.

Austin, 30, was born with a heart defect. During his second open heart surgery, he suffered a stroke. Since then, Austin has dealt with numerous challenges.

"Austin spent the last 30 years of his life working very hard, being independent and being able to do the limited walking and being able to re-eat again," said Austin's father, Dustin Cover. "All the things we all take for granted each and every day."

Thanks to his wheelchair, Austin has been able to get that sense of independence. Without it, he feels helpless. The family is hoping whoever stole it will have the heart to give it back

"I would hope that they would see this -- and there have been other situations like this that we’ve seen in the past -- and that hopefully, people realize that there’s more than things their self-gratification at the moment," said Dustin.

The family is asking anyone who has seen the wheelchair, or know someone who may have taken it, to contact Mesa Police.