Mesa family traumatized after man kills their dog before shooting himself: 'This is devastating'

A Mesa family is traumatized after a scary encounter with an armed man in their own front yard.

They say he threatened to shoot them, but ultimately shot and killed their dog before turning the gun on himself.

"The sweetest dog, she was a couch-loving, bed-sleeping…there was no rules for Bailey," said Doug, the homeowner. "She was a princess."

It was a day that the family will never forget. Their beloved 5-year-old pitbull mix, shot right in front of them after she saved their lives.

"Bailey’s the hero here, she saved multiple lives in this situation," Doug said. "If we didn’t have a dog to run out of this door and take that bullet - he was coming for us."

The family says it all started when a man approached Kyleigh in their front yard. Her fiance, Doug, and their 7-year-old child came outside to see what was going on.

When they saw the man was pointing a gun at them, they went to run inside.

Bailey ran past them as they opened the door.

"I say, ‘Bailey, sit,’ and she sits, and she didn’t bark, she didn’t growl, her mouth didn’t open," Doug said. "I said, 'Please don’t do anything, she’s not going to do anything, and he pulled the trigger and shot her right there."

After the man pulled the trigger, shooting the dog in the head, he ran around the corner and shot himself.

"This is devastating, this is life-long emotional distress," Doug said. "This is going to be a very hard thing to come back from."

The family says they didn't know the man or why he wanted to shoot them. For now, they're trying to leave the state and start fresh.

"35 years old and I never had to witness this in my life, but my 7-year-old has to," Doug said. "It's killing me, man. We just have to get out of here."

The Mesa Police Department has not released the name of the suspect.

Support the family's GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gf7py-need-to-relocate-asap

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).









