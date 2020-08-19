Mesa fire crews battling 1,000-acre fire in Tonto National Forest
PHOENIX - Mesa fire crews are responding to a wildfire burning north of Saguaro Lake in the Tonto National Forest that sparked Aug. 19.
The lightning-caused Rolls Fire has burned nearly 1,245 acres in the Rolls OHV area, northeast of the Butcher Jones Recreation Area, and is 0% contained.
Bush Highway will be closed at Saguaro Lake, and Highway 87 will be restricted to one lane at the Bush Highway exit.
Saguaro Lake will remain open.