Mesa PD: 1 dead, 1 critical after crash near Gilbert and McKellips Road

article

Mesa Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Gilbert and McKellips Roads.

Police say the crash involved a passenger car and a minivan. The three people in the car were all taken to the hospital with one person in critical condition after having to be extricated. The driver, and sole occupant of the van, was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details were released at this time.

Police and fire crews are working to clear the scene. The intersection at Gilbert and McKellips will be shut down for most of the early morning.

The investigation is ongoing.