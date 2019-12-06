Mesa PD: 1 shot in officer-involved shooting near US 60 and Alma School Road

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.

The police situation took place near the US 60 and Alma School Road at Ojos Locos restaurant.

Mesa Police were called by management who reported having trouble with several patrons that were causing a disturbance. Officers found the suspects in the parking lot. While investigating, an altercation happened between an officer and one of the suspects and the officer-involved shooting happened.

Police say a suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.