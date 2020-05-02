Mesa PD: 12-year-old boy missing since April 30

article

Mesa police are looking for a 12-year-old teen who went missing on April 30 after leaving to go to the grocery store with his brother near Center and Brown Streets.

Officials say Jeremiah Osivwemu has high-functioning autism and has the mental capacity of a 5 or 6-year-old. He also has cerebral palsy which can cause seizures.

Osivwemu called his mother on May 1, telling her that he did not know where he was. His family is concerned for his welfare.

The teen was with his brother, Joseph Diebert-Russell, in a blue 2012 Nissan Versa with license plate number CPN3220.

He is 4'10" and 75 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Osivwemu was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information should call Mesa PD at 480-664-2211.