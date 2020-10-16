Mesa Police: At least 5 people injured following drive-by shooting

article

Mesa Police officials are at the scene of a shooting that happened on the night of Oct. 16.

Investigators say officers responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m., located in the area of Dobson and Guadalupe Roads. The shooting reportedly took place when a vehicle drove by and opened fire on the crowd.

FOX 10's Irene Snyder was at the scene of the incident, and reported that at least five people have been injured. Officers on scene did not reveal any information on the extent of the injuries.

Mesa Police officials say an active investigation is underway, and officers will likely be at the scene for quite some time.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Mesa Police.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

