Mesa Police investigating after shooting left 2 people injured

Mesa Police officials are investigating after two people were shot Monday night.

According to officials, the incident happened in the area of Country Club and Rio Salado. A white SUV and a tan car were seen driving aggressively in the area prior to the shooting, and at one point, the two stopped on Rio Salado, just west of Country Club, and the two women who were inside the white SUV were shot by the person inside the tan car.

Investigators say one of the two people injured was shot three times, while the other person was shot once in the leg.

Police have no outstanding suspects at this point, and an investigation is in its early stages.