Mesa Police looking for missing woman last seen in the area of her home

Mesa Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they look for a woman who has been missing since the early morning hours of Sept. 7.

According to a statement, 73-yeaar-old Mary Deffenbaugh was last seen near her home in an area west of Broadway and Higley.

"Family is concerned for her welfare since she has been diagnosed with Dementia and various other medical issues," read a portion of the statement.

Deffenbaugh is identified as a white woman, 5'5" tall, weighing 150 lbs, with grey hair and green eyes. While police do not know what she was wearing when she went missing, they did say she left the area where she was last seen while driving a grey 2014 Nissan Maxima with Arizona license plate number 64B8R. The car has an electric scooter hitch on the back.

Anyone with information of Deffenbaugh's whereabouts should call police.

