Mesa Police looking for suspect in home invasion and attempted sexual assault

Officials with the Mesa Police Department are asking for the public's help as they work to identify a person they believe is involved in four incidents of home invasion and attempted sexual assault.

According to a statement released on Jan. 21, incidents happened from Dec. 10, 2020 to Jan. 21. Two of the incidents - one on Dec. 10 and one of Jan. 20 - happened at an apartment complex near the area of Southern and Longmore, while the other incidents, both of which took place on Jan. 21, happened near Southern Avenue and Dobson and Southern Avenue and Longmore.

The incidents all involved female victims, and happened anywhere between 9:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., according to police officials.

"The suspect has either pushed his way into the victim’s apartment or has entered through unsecured doors and has become violent in his attempt to commit sexual assault," read a portion of the statement released by Mesa Police officials.

The suspect is described as a Black man in the 20s, between 5'10" and 6' tall with an athletic build, and short black hair in approximately one to two-inch twists.

"In two of the incidents, the suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie with 'Premiere Soccer' in green lettering," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should call Mesa Police at (480) 644-2211. If there is an emergency, call 911.