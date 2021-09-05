Expand / Collapse search
Mesa Police officers involved in shooting near Alma School Road and 8th Avenue

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated 21 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
Officers with the Mesa Police Department were involved in a shooting on the night of Sunday, Sept. 5, the department said.

MESA, Ariz. - Officers with the Mesa Police Department were involved in a shooting Sunday night, the department said.

The shooting happened near Alma School Road and 8th Avenue.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

No further information is available, including information regarding injuries to suspects.

