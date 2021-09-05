Mesa Police officers involved in shooting near Alma School Road and 8th Avenue

Officers with the Mesa Police Department were involved in a shooting Sunday night, the department said.

The shooting happened near Alma School Road and 8th Avenue.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

No further information is available, including information regarding injuries to suspects.

Mesa Police shooting investigation on Sept. 5

