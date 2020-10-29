Mesa Police officials release video taken during deadly drive-by shooting

article

On Oct. 29, Mesa Police officials released video showing the moments after a drive-by shooting that left a baby dead.

The shooting happened on the night of Oct. 16, in the area of Dobson and Guadalupe. Investigators say officers responded to a strip mall parking lot in the area at around 9:30 p.m. that day.

At the time of the shooting, people had been gathered around some food trucks in the area for dinner. Everyone who had been shot were either food vendors or customers.

Witnesses say a white or silver Kia Soul or a similar box-type SUV was driving down Guadalupe Road when it stopped in the middle of the street and started shooting towards the food trucks. Police say one of the food vendors started to shoot back at the suspect's car, which fled westbound on Guadalupe. It is not known if the suspect's car was struck.

The shooting, which injured multiple people, also struck the food truck canopies, cooking equipment and the walls of nearby businesses.

Sebastian Duran, 1

Three of the victims are adults and four are children, ages one, six, nine and sixteen years old. The children are all related. The baby, identified as one-year-old Sebastian Duran, died on Oct. 18.

Video shows aftermath of shooting

(WARNING: Video may be upsetting to some people. Due to subject matter, viewer discretion is advised.)

(Click here for Spanish version/haga clic aquí para ver el video en Español)

On Oct. 29, Mesa Police officials released English and Spanish versions of a public service announcement featuring video taken in the moments after the shooting.

The video shows paramedics and police officers at the scene helping those injured, with one person heard saying "Don't die on me, OK?"

A person was also heard screaming and crying in the video.

"Help us bring justice to these family members who had their children shot," said Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost, in the video.

On Oct. 19, it was announced that a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who are responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

