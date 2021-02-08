Expand / Collapse search

Mesa Police searching for missing 12-year-old autistic boy suffering from seizures, asthma

By FOX 10 Staff
Mesa Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy who ran away from his home near Main and Longmore Sunday night.

Officers say Caron Thompson is autistic, bipolar, and suffers from seizures and asthma. His last recorded seizure was on Jan. 17.

Thompson left his house on foot late at night and did not take any medication with him. He was last seen wearing no shirt, no shoes, acid-washed joggers and socks.

Caron Thompson

He is described as a 5'2, 105-pound Black male with brown eyes and dreadlocks. Thompson also has a scar on the left side of his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa Police's Missing Persons Unit at 480-644-2211.

