Mesa Police searching for 15-year-old endangered runaway

Mesa police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who reportedly left home on foot near Alma School and McLellan Road overnight.

Officials say Cole Ruch has made threats of self harm, and his family is concerned about his safety. He was last seen at around midnight on March 14.

"Cole was visiting from out of state and is unfamiliar with the area," police said.

Ruch is described as a 6', 170-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a red T-shirt underneath, along with dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mesa Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 480-644-2211.

