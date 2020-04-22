Minnesota will be able to test 20,000 per day for COVID-19, Gov. Walz announces

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, joined by representatives of the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, announced Wednesday the state has built the capacity to test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day for COVID-19. The 2 p.m. announcement is airing live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live.

"The plan could allow Minnesota to test at a faster rate than the rest of the country, and perhaps the world," Gov. Walz said.

According to the governor, the partnership between the state’s health care delivery systems "will help to assure that every person in the state with symptoms of COVID-19 gets tested." Gov. Walz said the state will have the capacity to deliver 20,000 molecular and 15,000 serology tests per day. Funding for the increase in testing capacity includes $36 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund.

"This give us the path to opening more of our society," Gov. Walz said.

But the governor cautioned the increase in testing is "not a pass" that everything is back to normal now.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says increase in testing numbers should start Thursday because the direction is now to test every symptomatic person, with focus on vulnerable populations. However, she knows reaching the goal of 20,000 tests a day will take some time.

"I would be kidding if I said that would be tomorrow," said Malcolm.

CONTACT TRACING AND HOTSPOT SURVEILLANCE

The Minnesota Department of Health and local health departments will simultaneously expand COVID-19 contact tracing. The partnership will also help MDH identify and respond to emerging “hotspots” of infection. The state will collect data on prevalence, geographic distribution, and barriers to care for the virus, and they will conduct research on COVID-19 to assure that tests are applied "according to the best emerging science."

CENTRAL LAB AND COMMAND CENTER

In partnership with MDH, the Mayo Clinic and the U of M will create a central lab to accommodate the expanded testing and a virtual command center in coordination with the health systems to monitor daily testing needs and coordinate rapid responses to outbreaks.

TESTING TODAY

Wednesday, the MDH reported 1,647 completed tests statewide over the past 24 hours, the third-most of any single day, though testing is still down this week compared to early April.

Minnesota reported 179 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 160 the day before.

The total number of positive cases has now reached 2,721. However, health officials say the number of confirmed cases is still considered to be an undercount due to a lack of widespread testing.