Missing Alicia Navarro: Glendale police, family to hold news conference one year after girl disappears

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Missing Alicia Navarro: Glendale police, family to hold news conference one year after girl disappears

GLENDALE, Ariz. - It's been exactly one year since a Valley teen disappeared without a trace from her Glendale home and her family and police are hoping someone may know what happened.

Alicia Navarro was last seen during the early-morning hours of September 15, 2019. She was just days away from her 15th birthday when she disappeared -- she'll turn 16 on Sept. 20.

Alicia's family says she is on the autism spectrum and fears she may have been the victim of a predator. Her mother believes Alicia may have been groomed online and trafficked.

Alicia is also on medication, so her health could be in danger.

Alicia Navarro (DPS)

This afternoon, Alicia's mother and Glendale police will hold a news conference, hoping that by bringing attention to her case someone who knows something may come forward with any new information.

Tonight, Alicia's family will hold a vigil with friends and family, praying for Alicia's safe return.

If you have any information about Alicia Navarro, you're asked to call the Glendale Police Department. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

